BlitzPredict Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week (XBP)

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One BlitzPredict coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $808,819.28 and $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000832 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00025591 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030467 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict (CRYPTO:XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Pearl Coin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the X13 algorithm. “

