Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.38.

BAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.1% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.96. 1,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.71. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

