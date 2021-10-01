Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Hits New 1-Year High at $5.43

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.43 and last traded at $5.33, with a volume of 12375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Safe Bulkers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $632.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 141,645 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 437.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 43,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

