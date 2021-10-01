Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CLOK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.19. 3,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,553. Cipherloc has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

About Cipherloc

Cipherloc Corp. engages in the provision of data security solutions. Its product portfolio includes CipherLoc EDGE, ENTERPRISE, GATEWAY and SHIELD. The company was founded by Michael W. DeLaGarza on June 22, 1953 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

