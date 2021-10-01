Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.07

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 5748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.84. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $1,508,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $378,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,879 shares of company stock valued at $14,550,872. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.