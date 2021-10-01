Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Short Interest Update

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the August 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NICXF. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nicox in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS:NICXF remained flat at $$4.25 during midday trading on Friday. Nicox has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $6.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $142.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Nicox SA is an ophthalmology company. The firm engages in developing solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its products include Zerviate and Vyzulta. The company was founded by Piero Del Soldato, Michele Garufi and Elizabeth Marie Robinson on February 15, 1996 and is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

