Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAPMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY remained flat at $$4.91 during trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

