SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 53 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in DexCom by 201.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288,354 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,021,000 after acquiring an additional 232,083 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,949,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in DexCom by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,173,000 after buying an additional 197,982 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.14, for a total value of $1,214,069.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,240 shares of company stock valued at $23,891,179 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $546.86 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $579.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.16, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.01.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.25.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.