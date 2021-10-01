Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 6,685 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 116.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.14.

QS traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $23.87. The company had a trading volume of 43,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,557,052. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.92.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock worth $31,432,506.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.