907 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 907 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 204,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,161,000 after buying an additional 18,214 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 26,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.40. 5,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,170. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.94 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

