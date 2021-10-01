Ballentine Partners LLC Has $857,000 Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIVB. Truist increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $559.09 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.78.

Shares of SIVB traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $650.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,687. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $677.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $583.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.02.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $563.04 per share, for a total transaction of $281,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,983,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,976 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,775. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

