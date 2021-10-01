Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

NYSE TT opened at $172.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.82 and its 200-day moving average is $183.49. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.08 and a one year high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,249 shares of company stock worth $66,404,523. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

