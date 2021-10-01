Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.34.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $148.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $402.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.02 and its 200-day moving average is $204.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

