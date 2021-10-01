Advisor Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter valued at $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.69.

Shares of CMI opened at $224.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

