Globeflex Capital L P Sells 5,373 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Globeflex Capital L P lowered its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 25,857 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,928,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Wedbush upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

