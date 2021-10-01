Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Buys New Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 120,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VSH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day moving average of $22.93. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

