CNA Financial Corp Buys 1,900 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 330.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,979 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 124.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 123,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCT opened at $44.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.09. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.15.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director Francis J. Pelzer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $428,001.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $87,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,090 shares of company stock worth $7,550,889. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

