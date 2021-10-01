Advisor Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XEL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,994,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,187,000 after buying an additional 48,130 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 76,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.