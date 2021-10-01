Advisor Partners LLC Acquires 98 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cim LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in AMETEK by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AME stock opened at $124.01 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.86 and a twelve month high of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

