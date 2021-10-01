4,786 Shares in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKF. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 66,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 123,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $49.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.73. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.