Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $947,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $11,671,616.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,984,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,680,190 shares of company stock valued at $159,259,916. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.89. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

