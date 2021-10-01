Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 19,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $48.72 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $52.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50.

