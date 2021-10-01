Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $8.89 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $274.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.03 and its 200-day moving average is $267.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.63 and a 52 week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

