Truvestments Capital LLC Has $133,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,544,000 after acquiring an additional 258,351 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 22,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $61.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

