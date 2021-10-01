Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 45.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Issuer Direct in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 105.5% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Issuer Direct by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 111,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.00 million, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 0.92. Issuer Direct Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 million. Issuer Direct had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 13.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Issuer Direct Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

