McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

NYSE MKC opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.59. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $101.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

In other news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

