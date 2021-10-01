Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 7,941 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $6,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Simon Property Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 887,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 81,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,589,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $131.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.15.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 65.86%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

