Truvestments Capital LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.12.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

