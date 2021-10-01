Loop Capital Boosts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $205.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.66% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.77.

ABNB traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.90. 55,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,760,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.97 and its 200 day moving average is $157.22. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.81 billion and a PE ratio of -11.01.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $104,502,801.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,215,569 shares of company stock worth $326,353,826 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 114.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after buying an additional 37,297 shares during the period. 6elm Capital LP boosted its stake in Airbnb by 57.8% during the first quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 165.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $38,177,000. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.3% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

