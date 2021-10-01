McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) PT Lowered to $98.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $101.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.51 and its 200 day moving average is $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

