Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 30.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $48.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

