Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $9,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alkermes by 600.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 182.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, September 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

