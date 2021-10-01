Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $13.97 Million Stock Holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 566,364 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $13,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUSE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 167.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 90.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

BUSE opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75. First Busey Co. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $97.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

