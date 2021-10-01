Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,368,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $380.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $409.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.01. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.60.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

