REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after buying an additional 906,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after buying an additional 708,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 353.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,589,000 after buying an additional 2,363,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,765,000 after buying an additional 150,134 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after buying an additional 38,486 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REVG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. REV Group has a 1-year low of $7.67 and a 1-year high of $22.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

