MovieBloc (MBL) Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. MovieBloc has a market cap of $35.49 million and $28.43 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,200,423,360 coins. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

