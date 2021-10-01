Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.500-$3.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10 B-.Dana also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Shares of DAN stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. 7,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,988. Dana has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 2.50.

Get Dana alerts:

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Dana had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dana will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dana from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

Recommended Story: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.