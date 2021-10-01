Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $399,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Ford Motor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.3% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 60,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.2% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 92,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,863,266. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

