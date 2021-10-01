CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CarMax stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

KMX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

In other news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total transaction of $876,562.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 173,610 shares of company stock valued at $23,556,971 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

