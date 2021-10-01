Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $274,000 Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 35,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $12.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 2.31.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 0.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.75.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.