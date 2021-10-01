Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 360,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 17,247 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,093 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 111,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.32. 3,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,858. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.29. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $24.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.