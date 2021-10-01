Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Update

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 357.4% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYRBY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The stock had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,344. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

