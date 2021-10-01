Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 766 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 110.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $157.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.81 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.85.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.82.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

