Globeflex Capital L P Takes Position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 24,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMTV. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,061,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 142,541 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,146,000 after buying an additional 109,534 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $818,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 67,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

HMTV stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.46 million during the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 4.51%.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

