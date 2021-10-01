Globeflex Capital L P Purchases New Shares in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.36% of Synalloy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synalloy in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 45.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synalloy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synalloy stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $101.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.17. Synalloy Co. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.09 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 5.65%.

In other news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter purchased 4,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.89 per share, with a total value of $54,341.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

