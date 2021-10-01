Advisory Services Network LLC Has $5.46 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.35 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.93.

