Truvestments Capital LLC Buys Shares of 1,565 Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 144.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Polaris by 25.0% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist reduced their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $119.66 on Friday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.47 and a 200-day moving average of $131.59.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

