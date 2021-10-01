DRW Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 4,934 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,934 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,775 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 104,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sunrun by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 648,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after buying an additional 144,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 31,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $413,220.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,315. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RUN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,502. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.09. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

