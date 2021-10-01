KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $161,534.00

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $589,592.26 and approximately $161,534.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.31 or 0.00115379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00181112 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI.finance is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 2,408,704,800 coins. KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance . The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

