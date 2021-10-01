Critical Analysis: Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) & Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) and Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Nkarta and Histogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nkarta N/A -23.19% -21.89% Histogen -1,045.49% -99.84% -66.52%

Nkarta has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Histogen has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of Nkarta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Histogen shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Nkarta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Histogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nkarta and Histogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nkarta $120,000.00 7,420.53 -$91.36 million ($3.05) -8.87 Histogen $2.06 million 15.35 -$18.77 million ($1.02) -0.74

Histogen has higher revenue and earnings than Nkarta. Nkarta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Histogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nkarta and Histogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nkarta 0 0 4 0 3.00 Histogen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nkarta currently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.86%. Histogen has a consensus price target of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 322.33%. Given Histogen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Histogen is more favorable than Nkarta.

Summary

Nkarta beats Histogen on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc., a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells. Its two co-lead product candidates are NKX101, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia or higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes; and NKX019, a pre-clinical product, which is based on the ability to treat various B cell malignancies by targeting the CD19 antigen found on these types of cancerous cells. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc. engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J. Mento and Gail K. Naughton on July 13, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

